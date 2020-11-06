Third ANF camp to come up in Kodagu

The state government has permitted setting up of a third camp of the Anti Naxal Force (ANF) in Kodagu for strengthening combing operations, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said. Kodagu already has two ANF camps.

“The naxal activities across the border are affecting Karnataka also. The police personnel of the border districts have been told to be more vigilant. There was exchange of fire near Wayanad on November 3 and combing has been intensified in Kodagu district,” Bommai said. The minister was addressing a press meet in Madikeri on Friday.

The home minister said that religious conversion for marriage has become a social evil and a law was required to prevent such cases. “The government will bring in a law in this regard after discussions with Constitutional experts,” Bommai added.

The home minister said that the government was also mulling over constituting a special task force for acting against illegal cow transportation and cow slaughter.