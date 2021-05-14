Third wave: Uncertainty hangs over 2021-22 academic year

The commencement of next academic year is likely to be delayed and the offline classes are expected to delayed at least by six months.

Though the state government has announced the reopening of schools for 2021-22 academic year from July 15, the third wave as warned by health fraternity is expected to hit the state in October 2021 and is likely to hamper the efforts to start offline classes before January 2022.

Non availability of vaccine for under 18 age-group is also a major concern, prompting the health experts to suggest for postponement of offline classes, even for grades above 10.

Following the warning by health experts that children would be vulnerable to infection in the third wave, the academicians have urged the state government to make necessary preparations to conduct classes with alternative mode to ensure continued learning.

Dr V P Niranjanaradhya senior academician said, "There is no preparation for continued learning of government schoolchildren, in case of delayed commencement of offline classes for 2021-22 academic year. Now, what is the alternative before the government to reach such kids?"

"The education department should prepare a road map to reach every child through alternative mode of teaching, whether it is online or other mode, it should reach every children and the learning should continue. The department of public instruction should prepare a calendar of events and ensure a level playing field for the private school and government school kids," added Niranjanaradhya.

However, the private schools have already made preparations to start the academic year with online classes. D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said, "There is no surprise, half of the 2021-22 academic year will be managed through online classes and we private schools have prepared ourselves to commence academic year from July 15 onward."

When contacted the officials of the state department of primary and secondary education said that they will seek advise from the Technical Advisory Committee for Covid 19 on the issue.