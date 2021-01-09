This 77-year-old man enjoys regulating traffic

For this 77-year-old man, managing traffic amidst busy streets is a passion. He enjoys making safe way for motorists, as well as pedestrians.

A Maheshwara has been regulating traffic since decades in Mysuru city. He is one of the senior most traffic wardens in the city. At present, he works at Ekalavya Circle, on Krishna Raja Boulevard, one of the busiest streets.

The traffic flow will be high throughout the day, as the circle, in front of Crawford Hall, administrative block of the University of Mysore (UoM), is surrounded by Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Zilla Panchayat Office, colleges and other private offices. Maheshwara regulates the traffic during peak hours, between 5 pm and 7 pm.

Maheshwara worked as a newspaper agent for several years. He is offering his services free of cost to the City Police, from three and a half decades. For the first time, he offered his services during the Dasara celebration in 1984.

The then Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Murthy sought the services of a few volunteers to control crowd during Dasara celebration. Since then, he has been offering services to the Police department as well as the public in one or the other way. Besides regulating traffic, he is also involved in some social activities.

Appreciating the services of Maheshwara, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S N Sadesh Kumar said that he is the most sincere warden and effectively manages traffic flow. "Despite age factor, Maheshwara is a role model for youths. We, the police, definitely need such people's support to ensure traffic discipline. His dedication, commitment and sincerity are a source of inspiration," he said.

Maheshwara was awarded the best warden recognition by the government. He was felicitated by other organisations. Devaraja Traffic Police recognised his service and honoured him for his contributions. He is also a recipient of the District Rajyotsava honour in 1994.

Devaraja Traffic Inspector N Muniyappa said, "Maheshwara's service is a great contribution to the society and for the Police department. He is working for the department and for the people without expecting anything. Considering his service, we honoured Maheshwara recently. Maheshwara is the most sincere warden and is dedicated to service."

Maheshwara's colleague R Malini said, "Maheshwara is a source of inspiration for many like me. It is hard to get people like him. It is not a easy task to manage traffic. But, he does it efficiently."

Maheshwara said that even though he volunteered to manage traffic since 1984, the concept of Traffic Warden was introduced in 1991-92 by the then Deputy Commissioner of Police K L Sudhir. "But, the system was not active after a few years. Later, when M A Saleem was the city police commissioner, he strengthen the system. I was one among a few people, who were selected as wardens. When all others, who joined with me, quit, due to certain reasons, I am still enjoying my duty," he said.

Maheshwara said, "The public are very cooperative and one or two minor incidents are common in each and every service. I have come across a few untoward incidents. But, I cannot give up my service. While 99% persons follow our directions, hardly 1% violate."