This Belagavi village is set for colourful makeover

Yarmal village on the outskirts of Belagavi is all set to go colourful. Perhaps it will be the first village in the country with painted roofs, almost uniform, with messages and graffiti on the walls.

The village is located in Belagavi South Assembly Constituency represented by MLA Abhay Patil.

During his stint as the MLA of erstwhile Bagewadi Assembly Constituency from 2004 to 2008, Patil had made two villages on the northern end and southern end of the constituency as model villages wherein all houses wore same exterior colour, had wide roads. The local residents too had joined hands with the government in beautifying the villages.

After delimitation of Assembly constituencies, Patil shifted to Belagavi South Assembly constituency and was elected to the Assembly in the 2008 and 2018 elections.

Patil held a meeting with the residents of Yarmal recently and obtained their consent to give a modern look to the village. He explained to them about the new look of the village and works to be completed in six months.

Yarmal village already has 100% open drain. Concrete roads are being laid at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore from the MLA funds. The work on laying water supply pipes and rainwater harvesting system is in progress. The MLA said that every house in the village will have a RWH facility.

Financial assistance of Rs 10,000 is being provided to the farmers who offer to level their lands, Patil added.