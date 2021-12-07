This book shop in Puttur, a beacon of hope for poor students

The tiled shop in Koornadka, Puttur, is a mere stationery shop selling books and pens for some but for students keen on pursuing their studies against all odds it is a ray of hope.

If not for the modest shop (Madhav enterprises), owned by 50-year-old G Madhav Prabhu, hundreds of children would have dropped out from schools without fulfilling their dreams, declares a video clip uploaded on social media. Incidentally, the video clip on social media generated more than ‘40,000 likes’ a few days ago and also created a few ‘admirers’.

Madhav, who was forced to dropout from the school, initially assisted his father in running a grocery shop. Twenty years ago, he opened a stationary shop near Koornadka mosque.

"In 2005, a group of students, after completing the seventh standard public examinations, had stopped at my shop," recollected Madhav, tracing his 15 years journey of reviving dreams. Madhav noticed students making fun of a boy who sat on the steps of his shop looking miserable.

The boy, after some gentle persuasion, revealed that despite being the class topper he was not able to pursue education like the other children of his age. His mother, who worked as a domestic maid, was struggling to make ends meet, Madhav told DH.

Madhav instilled courage and provided free notebooks, textbooks, pens, photo copies of text books and even conducted tuition at his house until he completed second year Pre-University course.

"Madhav does not wait for students to approach him for help," said Basith M K, working at Reliance Retail Limited in Puttur.

“When he learns about a student, who is not able to pursue engineering or medicine due to poverty, he collects photocopies of the marks card and bank passbook. These are sent to people, who have expressed a desire to help poor students. Thus, without any middlemen, money is deposited into accounts of the students,” he said.

Basith, who completed his education with the help of Madhav, said that the latter does not keep count of students, who received help nor does he burden them with any expectations. “He seeks the help of only those who are inspired to help others,” Basith said.

After the video clip was uploaded on social media, many admirers stop at his shop to hand over old books.

“These books are again distributed to students facing NEET and other examinations,” said Madhav. “If some books have no takers, he hands them over to the Book Bank of Vivekananda PU College,” said Physics Lecturer Harish Shastri B.

Basith said he even discusses life’s problems with Madhav, whom he considers his godfather.

Madhav, who is single, plays down his act of helping others and says he gave only what was available in the shop.

