This Haveri school denied SSLC exam hall tickets to 30 'dull' students for 'good results'

Education Minister Suresh Kumar said aloud and more than once that there were no grounds to deny SSLC exam hall tickets to students. But an aided school at Chikkerur in Hirekerur taluk has refused hall tickets to 30 students citing they are ‘dull’.

The aggrieved students on Monday registered their protest against their school and teachers by writing a mock exam on the road in front of the deputy commissioner’s

office.

The students, joined by their parents, under the banner of SFI held a protest against their teachers and the Mahatma Gandhi High School management.

“I had prepared well for the exam. But they have done injustice to me by not issuing the hall ticket. My dreams of pursuing college education are shuttered,” Nikitha Patil, an aggrieved student, told DH, tears rolling down her eyes.

“A parent of another aggrieved student poured out his woes to DH, “My son was a regular student. He had scored 76 per cent in class 9 exam. Despite paying the exam fee, he was denied hall ticket. My son is made to suffer for no crime of his,” Shankar Vantikar, a parent, said.

“A few teachers of the school have insulted the students by branding them ‘dull and weak’, and not letting them write exams in a bid to ensure good results to the school,” Basavaraj Bhovi, district joint secretary, Students Federation of India (SFI), told DH.

The SFI demanded disciplinary action against the headmaster of the school and BEO for denying the students their rights to write exam, and for spoiling their future.

The Education department officials claim that the students were denied hall tickets for non-payment of exam fee, attendance shortage and non-submission of project reports, the agitating parents begged to differ saying that some students were refused hall ticket despite paying exam fee.