This Karnataka government school teacher is a study in student care

Geetha K H, a teacher working for the last 10 years in this school, was missing her students and decided to surprise them by writing letters

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur
  • Jun 14 2021, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 03:54 ist
Geetha K H, a primary school teacher in a Yalagudige village in Chikkamagalur district writes letters to motivate her students. Credit: DH Photo

It was a surprise of their life for children studying at a government primary school in a Yalagudige village in Chikkamagaluru district when they received a letter in their name recently.

The school is located in a remote village with two teachers and 16 children studying in classes 1 to 5. It was a letter from their teacher checking about their health during the pandemic time and it was the first ever letter the students had received all these years. 

Geetha K H, is a teacher working for the last 10 years in this school, was missing her students and decided to surprise them by writing letters.

“It’s been almost a year since I met my students. I had decided to surprise them with the letters when they are off the school and write individual letters to all my students checking their health and also congratulating them for being promoted to next grade,” Geetha told DH.

There were around 16 students in grades 1 to 5 and Geetha has written to all of them.

“I thought it was my duty to boost their morale during the pandemic. Even kids are bored without school, they are missing their friends. While I was checking the health of my friends and relatives over the phone every day, why not my students?,” Geetha said.

Interestingly, the teacher received a reply from 10 of her students.

“In my letters, I conveyed my wishes to their parents and siblings. Asked them to practise Covid-appropriate behaviour, mentioned why they are special to me, advised them to use the mobile phone only for academic purposes. To my surprise, I received 10 reply letters from my students and I cannot express my happiness,” she said. 

Letters written by Geetha C H to her students
Letters written by Geetha C H to her students. Credit: DH Photo

The teacher even dropped her mobile number in the letters and asked her students to call in case they need any help or if they feel like talking to her, or missing the school or for any academic issues.

Sharing their happiness one of the students of class 4 said, “When my father told there is a post in my name, I was surprised. But, when I got to know it was from Geetha miss, I was jumping with happiness.”

Geetha’s initiative has been much appreciated, with many on social media, including Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, applauding her.

