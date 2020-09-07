'Those involved in drug scandal will be sent to jail'

Those involved in drug scandal will be sent to jail: Suresh Kumar

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Sep 07 2020, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 18:04 ist
Primary and Secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar. Credit: DH

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said it is suspected that children studying in prestigious schools are lured into the drug network by selling drugs mixed in ice creams near the schools. Those who have been spoiling the youth will be sent to jail, he said.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Chamarajanagar, on Monday, he said, "The State government has taken strict decisions in the drug issue. There is no question of compromise. The drugs have been weakening the youth and society. This has to be eradicated from the root, he said.

"BJP had raised its voice over the issue three years ago. The State government will bring a logical conclusion to the drug issue", he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

S Suresh Kumar
Karnataka
Drugs
Chamarajanagar

What's Brewing

The Lead: 'Contagion' actor John Hawkes on the movie

The Lead: 'Contagion' actor John Hawkes on the movie

Manhunt underway after stabbings in Birmingham, England

Manhunt underway after stabbings in Birmingham, England

England T20 competition spurs on Jos Buttler

England T20 competition spurs on Jos Buttler

All you need to know about Floating Rate Savings Bonds

All you need to know about Floating Rate Savings Bonds

 