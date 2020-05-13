Thousands return to Hassan, dist admin worried

The number of people entering Hassan district is on the rise, after the government permitted the movement of people between the districts and states, leaving the district administration worried.

It may be mentioned that Hassan has recorded nine covid positive cases as on May 13, and the district administration wants to keep its spread under control.

Around 4,218 people have entered the district up to May 10, which includes 288 from other states and 3,930 from other districts. They have gained entry through border villages Kirisave, Kothanapatta, Siddapura and Keralapura checkpost coming under Shravanabelagola hobli.

The returnees include those who had gone out on business, studies and to meet the relatives. Every person is subject to medical screening and quarantined.

Thousands of people have registered their names to return to Hassan from Mumbai, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat and other places. More than 4,000 people have registered from Maharashtra alone. The authorities have identified government schools, hostels and residential schools for quarantine purpose.

With more people returning from Bengaluru, the staff are collecting their address, mobile number. The Health department personnel are visiting every house to identify the number of people suffering from cold and fever, pregnant women and senior citizens.

Despite lockdown in place, 3,514 people have visited the district in March and April and 65,000 people from other states. All were kept under quarantine and 57,000 people have completed their 14 days quarantine.

With people returning in hordes to their native places in Hassan, the border has been strengthened and all details of those entering the district is being collected.