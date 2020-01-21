Thousands throng Suttur Jatra Mahothsava on Day One

The annual jatra mahotsava of Suttur began on a grand note, on the banks of Kapila River in Nanjangud taluk on Tuesday, with thousands of devotees converging on the temple town, since early morning. The six-day festival, held in honour of 11th-century pontiff Sri Shivarathreeshwara, will conclude on January 26.

The town wore a festive look with people all over. Temporary shops made roaring business, even though mass feeding is arranged by Suttur mutt for all devotees at different venues. Additional water was released from the Kabini dam, into Kapila River in view of the jatra. Boating was arranged in the river.

Former chief minister M Veerappa Moily inaugurated the Jatra Mahotsava in the presence of seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami and many dignitaries. Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol inaugurated Desi Games, while Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J C Madhuswamy inaugurated Krishi Mela. Besides, exhibition, cultural mela, boating, rangoli competition, and cancer screening camp were inaugurated.

Krishi Mela

There were a variety of events at multiple venues, across Suttur, and people were visiting them for information, education and also entertainment. Krishi Mela and exhibition attracted a large number of people.

The exhibition included stalls by sellers of agriculture implements to artists showcasing their paintings. More than 150 varieties of crops have been cultivated on one acre of land to educate the farmers and also common people, as part of Krishi Mela. Around 400 stalls have been set up in the exhibition and students from 100 schools are displaying science models.

The 28th state-level Bhajan mela and mass marriage will be held on Wednesday. More than 700 teams will participate in the competition, under seven categories. Mass marriage will also be held on Tuesday.

Rathotsava will be held at 10.30 on January 23 (Thursday) and religious programmes will commence at 11.15 am. The 52nd cattle fair will be inaugurated at 4 pm on Thursday. On January 24, a symposium on ‘Organic farming and use of water scientifically’ and kite flying competition will be held. Quiz competition on the life of Mahatma Gandhi will be held on the same day.

Chitra Sante

Chitra Sante will be inaugurated on January 25, Saturday. Artists from across the state and other states will take part. National-level wrestling competition will be held on Saturday from 2 pm. The winner will be presented ‘Suttur Kesari’, ‘Suttur Kumara’ awards. The valedictory of Bhajan mela, cultural programme and cattle fair will be on Saturday.

JSS School students will perform yoga on January 26, at 6.30 am and Republic Day will be celebrated at 8 am. Valedictory of Krishi Mela and exhibition will be at 10.30 am.

Food for all

Food will be served to all visitors on all six days. The mutt has procured 1,000 quintal of rice, 250 quintal of dal, 200 quintal of sugar, 20 tonne of jaggery, 5,000 kg of spices and others for the purpose. As many as 500 cooks are preparing food.

In view of the Jatra Mahothsava, holiday has been declared for all educational institutions of JSS Mahavidyapeetha in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.