Thousands witness Shobha Yatra

The Shobha Yatra organised by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad as part of the Hindu Mahaganapathy immersion programme was held in a grand manner in Chitradurga on Saturday. More than 50,000 people participated in the procession.

As part of the Shobha Yatra, the whole City was drowned in saffron colour. Saffron flags and buntings were put up along the procession route. Electric lights were arranged across the City. The huge Ganesha idol which passed through the City was immersed by night. Despite the ban, the song ‘Banayenge Mandir’ resonated throughout the night.

The Ganesha idol, which was installed on September 2, was brought from Sangli, Maharashtra. The idol is about 20-feet tall. It was installed at Anjaneya Swamy Temple premises for 21 days. Special pooja and cultural programmes were held every day.

The process of Shobha Yatra began from early morning on Saturday. Before the procession, the priests performed the pooja.

The huge idol was brought out of the mantap and installed on the vehicle. The streets of the Fort City were filled with people.

Retired DySP Kavalappa offered flowers to Lord Ganesha and inaugurated the Shobha Yatra. Vishwa Hindu Parishat leader Jagadish Shenav, and Madar Channayya Swamiji, and other mathadishs were present.

City turns saffron

As part of the Shobha Yatra, the whole City was drenched in saffron. Saffron buntings and flags were put up in four-and-half kms of the procession route.

The B D Road at Gandhi Circle was named as Madakari Nayak Mahadwara and decorated. The Madakari Nayak Circle, and Kanaka Circle too were decked up with saffron buntings.

The tableaux taken out along the procession on the occasion attracted one and all. Tableaux of Shivaji Maharaj and Sriram were the main attraction. People could be seen taking selfies in front of the tableaux and the Ganesha idol. Devotees chanted slogans such as ‘Ganapati Bappa Moreya’ and ‘Jai Sriram’ all along the procession.

Members of the Sangha Parivar from other districts of the State like Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Ballari, Hasan, and Haveri had arrived in the City to witness the Shobha Yatra.

Despite the scorching heat, youths participated in full enthusiasm. Many people danced from morning till night. By evening, many people came along with their families to have the final ‘darshan’ of the Lord. Mathadishs participated in vehicles. MLA G H Tippareddy also participated.

For the Shobha Yatra, the district administration had given permission to use four DJs. The DJ that began at 10:00 am, played songs till night.

Thousands of people could be seen dancing around each DJ.