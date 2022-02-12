Threatened over hijab row, says MLA Raghupathi Bhat

He claimed that callers from overseas threatened to harm him and 'fanatical' locals also called him

Manjushree G Naik
Manjushree G Naik, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 12 2022, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 12:34 ist
MLA Raghupathi Bhat. Credit: DH File Photo

MLA Raghupathi Bhat said that he received life threats over the hijab issue.

Speaking to reporters, the MLA said he received calls over the internet from different countries after the issue was raised in the college. The callers had reportedly told him that they know how to control him and threatened to harm him if he continues to oppose Muslims. "I have also received local calls as well." 

Also Read — A day after high court's interim order, hijab row enters Bengaluru

He said that he has spoken to the home minister. "I had received such threats in the past as well. The local Muslims have supported me and I have support from Bengaluru Muslims as well," he said. 

"There was a call from Hyderabad and I answered him for nearly 20 minutes who was speaking fanatically". He lamented that the agitating girls were influenced. "I don't want any security as Udupi people are my security. Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan has spoken to me. I have experienced such instances in the past. Muslim Okkuta and Khazi in the district have supported my viewpoint, which in fact is my strength and blessings," he said.

