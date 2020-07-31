Threats to sister of slain RTI activist Vinayak Baliga

Threats to sister of slain RTI activist Vinayak Baliga

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 31 2020, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 10:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Slain RTI activist Vinayak Baliga’s sister has been receiving threat calls from foreign countries.

As the investigation into the murder of Baliga was pending, his sister Anuradha had urged the city Police Commissioner to complete the probe. Accordingly, she was asked to visit the Commissioner’s office on July 28 at 5 pm. She started receiving threat calls from July 27.

In her complaint to the Commissioner, Anuradha stated that she was receiving anonymous calls from Dubai. The callers have been issuing death threats for complaining against the suspects.

Mangaluru
Crime

