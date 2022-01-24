Three cars, bus gutted in fire in Shivamogga 

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jan 24 2022, 09:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 09:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three cars, a bus, and a transformer were gutted in a fire mishap at an auto complex in Shivamogga on Sunday night.

According to local people, carelessly discarded cigarette stubs on the dry waste near the vehicles parked in the complex might be the reason for the fire mishap.

They alerted fire and emergency services department staff who rushed to the spot and doused the flame.

The vehicles had been parked for repair works.

Vinobnagar police have registered a case.  

shivamogga
Karnataka
India News

