Three COVID-19 patients recover in Karnataka's Mandya

Three COVID-19 patients recover in Karnataka's Mandya

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mandya,
  • May 09 2020, 15:15 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 15:15 ist
Representative image.

Three more persons have recovered from novel coronavirus in Mandya on Saturday and the active COVID-19 cases declined to 14 in the district as on May 9.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Patients (P) 442, P 443 and  P324 were discharged from the hospital.

The district reported a total of 28 positive cases until Saturday. The treatment for the remaining 14 COVID-19 patients will continue at the designated hospital.

According to the authorities, all the patients are responding to treatment and are recovering.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mandya
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

 