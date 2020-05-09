Three COVID-19 patients recover in Karnataka's Mandya

Three more persons have recovered from novel coronavirus in Mandya on Saturday and the active COVID-19 cases declined to 14 in the district as on May 9.

Patients (P) 442, P 443 and P324 were discharged from the hospital.

The district reported a total of 28 positive cases until Saturday. The treatment for the remaining 14 COVID-19 patients will continue at the designated hospital.

According to the authorities, all the patients are responding to treatment and are recovering.