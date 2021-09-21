Three cows die mysteriously in Belur

Three cows died under mysterious circumstances at their cow shed after returning from grazing at Ballenahalli near Belur on Tuesday.

The cows belonged to Rangaswamy. He had tethered the cows at the shed after they returned from grazing. He found the cows dead when he went to milk them in the evening.

Alleging that the cows have been poisoned, he said they were giving around 40 litres of milk every day and the family was dependent on them. Only two calves have been left, he said.

Senior veterinary officer Dr A L Jagadish of Sankenahalli said that the cows might have consumed poisonous plants and died instantly after consuming water upon returning. The exact reason will be known after the post-mortem.