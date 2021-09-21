Three cows die mysteriously in Belur

Three cows die mysteriously in Belur

Senior veterinary officer Dr A L Jagadish of Sankenahalli said that the cows might have consumed poisonous plants

DHNS
DHNS, Belur,
  • Sep 21 2021, 18:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 22:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Three cows died under mysterious circumstances at their cow shed after returning from grazing at Ballenahalli near Belur on Tuesday.

The cows belonged to Rangaswamy. He had tethered the cows at the shed after they returned from grazing. He found the cows dead when he went to milk them in the evening.

Alleging that the cows have been poisoned, he said they were giving around 40 litres of milk every day and the family was dependent on them. Only two calves have been left, he said.

Senior veterinary officer Dr A L Jagadish of Sankenahalli said that the cows might have consumed poisonous plants and died instantly after consuming water upon returning. The exact reason will be known after the post-mortem.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cows
Death
Belur

Related videos

What's Brewing

IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live: Rahul, Mayank give PBKS solid start in chase

IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live: Rahul, Mayank give PBKS solid start in chase

Muslims have highest fertility rate in India: Report

Muslims have highest fertility rate in India: Report

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'

'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

 