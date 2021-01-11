Three crows found dead near Mangaluru, samples sent for testing

Amid the bird flu scare in the neighbouring state of Kerala, three crows were found dead near Pacchanady in Vamanjoor located on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Monday morning.

The crows were found on the road leading to a crematorium near Pacchanady dumping yard. The officials have visited the spot and collected samples for testing.

Prasanna Kumar, deputy director of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department told DH that even though it looks like a normal death, the department has taken precautionary measures and sent samples to the lab.

Six crows were found dead at Manjanady recently and the samples had tested negative for bird flu. Two eagles and kites were also found dead in Belthangady and Mangaluru recently.