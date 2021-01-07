Three-day bird festival concludes; 162 bird species spotted

The seventh edition of the three-day state-level bird festival, organised by the Forest department, Eco-Tourism Development Board and Jungle Lodges and Resorts, at Biligiri Ranganatha Temple (BRT) forest in the district concluded on Thursday.

In all, 85 people had registered for the bird festival. Fourteen teams were formed with six members in each team. The enthusiasts searched for the birds at several places under Yelandur range, K Gudi and Bodipadaga areas.

The Forest department personnel accompanied the team members. Around 162 species were spotted during bird watching, said department sources.

While workshops and lecture programmes were held on the first day, the other two days were earmarked for bird watching, amid the forest. The enthusiasts spotted around 162 species of birds, including the rare Rufous bellied eagle, said sources.

Though the rain caused inconvenience to bird watchers on the second and the third days, the bird festival was overall successful, they said.

The participants ventured into the forest for bird watching, between 6.30 am and 12 noon and from 2.30 pm to 6 pm, and collected details.

BRT Range DCF G G Santhosh Kumar said that the details would be collected on whether new species of birds were spotted during the survey and would be announced soon.