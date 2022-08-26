Three dead in road accident in Chitradurga

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Aug 26 2022, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 23:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Three persons, including two women, died on spot in a head-on collision between a car and a lorry near Seebara on NH 48 in the taluk on Friday night.

The identities of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Three other persons are undergoing treatment in District general hospital in Chitradurga.

According to police, the car driver lost the balance and rammed into the lorry coming from the opposite direction after hitting the road divider. The car was heading towards Davangere from Bengaluru. SP K Parashuram and rural police visited the spot.

Accident
Death
Chitradurga
Karnataka

