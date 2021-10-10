Three die as goods auto rams into bus in Mysuru

Three persons were killed on the spot and four others sustained severe injuries as goods autorickshaw rammed into KSRTC bus, near Varkodu on Mysuru-T Narasipur Highway, on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred at a steep curve near Morarji Desai Residential School in Varkod village.

According to the police, the passengers of the autorickshaw were bounding Mysuru to enjoy Dasara illumination. Police shifted the dead bodies and cleared the road. The injured persons are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mysuru.

