Three die in separate rain incidents in Davangere

Three persons died in the district in separate rain-related incidents on Saturday.

Thippeswamy (48) drowned in Huchchavanahalli tank in taluk while he was bathing cattle and the search is on for the body.

Kenchappa (70) also drowned while he was crossing an overflowing stream near Nallur in Channagiri taluk.

Basavarajappa (62) died at Govinahalu village in Harihar taluk when the wall of a house collapsed.

The unseasonal rains that had been lashing various parts of the district for the past two days damaged crops grown on 3, 508 acres of land in the district.

Joladal in Channagiri taluk recorded rainfall of 12.6cm and the road link to Kukkuwadeshwari temple was cut off due to heavy rains. The loss in the district was estimated at Rs 3.29 crore.