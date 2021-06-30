Three end lives by coming under trains at three different places in Belagavi district

Three persons, one identified and two unidentified ended their lives by coming under trains at three different places in the Belagavi district on Tuesday.

Police said Ashok Irappa Kattimani (46) resident of Ankalgi village in Gokak ended his life by coming under a train between Paschapur-Suldhal railway stations.

In the second incident, an unidentified male aged about 60 years ended his life near Samarth Nagar on the outskirts of Belagavi city.

In the third incident, an unidentified male aged about 55 years ended his life by coming under the train on the outskirts of Chikkodi Road railway station.

Railway police have registered cases.