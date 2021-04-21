Three friends killed in mishap

Three friends killed in mishap

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Apr 21 2021, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 23:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three youths of the same village were killed in a collision between a motorbike and a car, near Ibdane in Hassan taluk on Tuesday night. The deceased are Chandan (18), Santosh Kumar (27) and Ramesh (32), of Bidirinakere, Hassan taluk.

All three deceased are said to be friends and had gone to Hagare Deviramma temple on a motorbike. While returning, the motorbike rammed into a car coming from the opposite direction, near Ibdane, on Hassan-Belur road.

While Santosh and Chandan died on the spot, Ramesh breathed his last at the hospital on Wednesday.

The car driver is at large. Hassan rural police have visited the spot. The bodies were handed over to the kin after post-mortem at the district hospital.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hassan
Karnataka
Accident
bike
Car accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Kenya hunts for the next deadly MERS virus in camels

Kenya hunts for the next deadly MERS virus in camels

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

 