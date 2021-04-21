Three friends killed in mishap

Three youths of the same village were killed in a collision between a motorbike and a car, near Ibdane in Hassan taluk on Tuesday night. The deceased are Chandan (18), Santosh Kumar (27) and Ramesh (32), of Bidirinakere, Hassan taluk.

All three deceased are said to be friends and had gone to Hagare Deviramma temple on a motorbike. While returning, the motorbike rammed into a car coming from the opposite direction, near Ibdane, on Hassan-Belur road.

While Santosh and Chandan died on the spot, Ramesh breathed his last at the hospital on Wednesday.

The car driver is at large. Hassan rural police have visited the spot. The bodies were handed over to the kin after post-mortem at the district hospital.