Three from Belagavi test positive for coronavirus

Three persons that include one from city and two from villages in Belagavi taluk who had visited Nizamuddin Markaz for religious gathering in New Delhi have tested positive.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, the district had been carrying clean slate with no cases being reported. Until Thursday results of the samples sent for tests being negative had been instilling confidence among the people that there would be no cases with precautionary measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and lockdown too being nearly successful with only emergency workers moving around.

Swab samples of 33 persons among the 62 who had returned from the religious gathering had been sent for tests and three being positive has set panic among the people. A total of 42 have been admitted to the isolation ward of District Hospital.

Industries and District Incharge Minister Jagadish Shettar confirmed in Dharwad that three from Belagavi who had visited New Delhi have tested positive.