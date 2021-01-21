Three from Bengaluru drown in sea at Gokarna

  • Jan 21 2021, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 03:35 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Three persons, who were among 15 garment workers from Bengaluru on a trip to Gokarna, Uttara Kannada, drowned in the sea on Thursday evening. The lifeguards managed to rescue two others from drowning.

Deceased are: Suma (22), Thippeswamy Hamya Nayak (21) and C Ravikumar (40), all garment workers and residents of Hebbugodi's Tirupalya.

Seven members of the group had ventured into the sea. Five of them caught in high waves. While three drowned, Siddaraju and Shwetha Doddaiah were rescued by the lifeguards.

The Gokarna police have registered a case.

Bengaluru
gokarna
Uttara Kannada

