Three held for black-marketing Remdesivir

In a first such incident in Bengaluru, a pharmacist and two others have been arrested for the black-marketing of Remdesivir, the anti-viral drug used to treat severe cases of Covid-19.

The CCB said that the suspects — identified as Rajesh, Shakib and Suhail, all from South Bengaluru — were selling each vial of Remdesivir for Rs 10,500, over three times its market price. The crackdown came days after hospitals began reporting a severe shortage of the emergency-use drug that is believed to quicken the recovery of Covid-19 patients.