Three held for black-marketing Remdesivir

The crackdown came days after hospitals began reporting a severe shortage of the emergency-use drug

  • Apr 18 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 00:32 ist
One vial of the drug Remdesivir. Credit: AFP file photo.

In a first such incident in Bengaluru, a pharmacist and two others have been arrested for the black-marketing of Remdesivir, the anti-viral drug used to treat severe cases of Covid-19. 

The CCB said that the suspects — identified as Rajesh, Shakib and Suhail, all from South Bengaluru — were selling each vial of Remdesivir for Rs 10,500, over three times its market price.  The crackdown came days after hospitals began reporting a severe shortage of the emergency-use drug that is believed to quicken the recovery of Covid-19 patients.

