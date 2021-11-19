Three, including couple, die in two separate rain-related incidents

Three persons, including a couple, died in two separate rain-related incidents in the district as walls of the houses collapsed in the wee hours of Friday.

T Kampleshappa (46) and his wife Thippamma (38), of Nayakanahatti and Triveni (25) of Byadarahalli are the deceased.

The couple died on spot when a wall of the house collapsed at Ambedkar colony when they were asleep. Their son Arun Kumar survived and is undergoing treatment in district general hospital. In another incident, the wall of the house belonging to Krishnamurthy collapsed and his wife Triveni died.

Deputy Commissioner Kavita S Mannikeri has issued an order declaring a holiday for primary and high schools on Friday and Saturday to ensure safety of teachers and students following incessant rains that have lashed the district since Thursday night.

Hosadurga, Hiriyur and Holalkere taluks have received heavy rains since Thursday night.

Panchayat Development Officers have been directed to take steps towards shifting people in low lying areas and residing in houses that are on the verge of collapse to safe places.

