Three key suspects in Praveen Nettaru's murder arrested

Three key suspects in Praveen Nettaru's murder arrested

Police sources said the trio were arrested from neighbouring Kerala

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 11 2022, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 13:26 ist
Those arrested persons hail from Sullya and Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, they added. Credit: PTI Photo

Three key accused in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru murder case have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

"Yes they have been arrested. We will share details later...," Rishikesh Bhagwan Sonwane, the superintendent of police of Dakshina Kannada rural district told PTI.

Also Read — Was Praveen's murder breaking point for Hindutva youth?

Police sources said the trio, who had allegedly hacked Nettaru to death three weeks ago in Nettaru village near Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, were arrested from neighbouring Kerala.

Those arrested persons hail from Sullya and Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, they added.

The assailants had allegedly used a motorbike which had a Kerala registration.

The murder three weeks ago had led to communal tension in this communally-sensitive district. The Hindu right wing members had alleged that Muslim fundamentalists were behind the murder. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dakshina Kannada
Mangaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News
India News

What's Brewing

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan

Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British

Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British

Long weekend gives Bengalureans the travel bug

Long weekend gives Bengalureans the travel bug

Dasara jumbos get rousing welcome at Mysuru palace

Dasara jumbos get rousing welcome at Mysuru palace

Pics | Famous celebrities and their well-known siblings

Pics | Famous celebrities and their well-known siblings

 