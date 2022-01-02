Three killed in car-minibus collision in Nagamangala

All the three hailed from Somwarpet in Kodagu district and were heading towards Mysuru

DHNS
DHNS, Nagamangala
  • Jan 02 2022, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 03:38 ist
A car was reduced to heap of metal after a head-on collision with a minibus in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district on Sunday.

Three people died and one sustained serious injuries in a car-minibus collision near Kempamakoppalu village on Chamarajanagar-Jewargi national highway on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Sudeep (35), Srija (30) and Sangamma (55). All the three hailed from Somwarpet in Kodagu district and were heading towards Mysuru after visiting Adichunchanagiri in Nagamangala taluk. Shreya (15), who sustained injuries in the accident has been admitted at Adichunchanagiri hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police N Yatish and other senior police officers visited the spot.

