Three killed in car-minibus collision in Nagamangala

Three people died and one sustained serious injuries in a car-minibus collision near Kempamakoppalu village on Chamarajanagar-Jewargi national highway on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Sudeep (35), Srija (30) and Sangamma (55). All the three hailed from Somwarpet in Kodagu district and were heading towards Mysuru after visiting Adichunchanagiri in Nagamangala taluk. Shreya (15), who sustained injuries in the accident has been admitted at Adichunchanagiri hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police N Yatish and other senior police officers visited the spot.

