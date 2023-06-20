Three killed in mishap on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

Three killed in mishap on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Maddur

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Jun 20 2023, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 16:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three people were killed on the spot in a collision between two cars on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, near Gejjalagere, in Maddur taluk on Tuesday. 

Neeraj Kumar (50) of Uttar Pradesh, his wife Selvi (47), and the car driver Niranjan (35) from Mandya, are the deceased.

It is said that Neeraj Kumar with his wife Selvi was bound for Mysuru in a Swift Dzire car from Bengaluru when the mishap occurred. 

Another car, Tata Nexon, bound for Bengaluru hit a divider and later collided with this car killing three people on the spot. 

A couple in the Nexon car suffered serious injuries and have been admitted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. 

The Swift car was totally damaged due to the impact. Maddur police have registered a case. 
 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mandya
maddur
Accident

