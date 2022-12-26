Three labourers killed in quarry mishap in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

Three labourers were killed when a boulder in the quarry collapsed on them, at Bisalavadi in Chamarajanagar taluk, on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Kumar (28), Shivaraju (35) and Siddaraju (27). All the three are from Kagalavadi Mole. The quarry belongs to one Renukadevi, it is said.

According to sources, one of the labourers was drilling a hole in the quarry, while the other two were standing below, helping him, when it suddenly collapsed. Two labourers died on the spot and the other seriously injured died en route to the hospital.