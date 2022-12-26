Karnataka: Three labourers killed in quarry mishap

Three labourers killed in quarry mishap in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

The deceased have been identified as Kumar (28), Shivaraju (35) and Siddaraju (27)

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Dec 26 2022, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 17:27 ist
The Injured being shifted to the hospital. Credit: DH Photo

Three labourers were killed when a boulder in the quarry collapsed on them, at Bisalavadi in Chamarajanagar taluk, on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Kumar (28), Shivaraju (35) and Siddaraju (27). All the three are from Kagalavadi Mole. The quarry belongs to one Renukadevi, it is said.

According to sources, one of the labourers was drilling a hole in the quarry, while the other two were standing below, helping him, when it suddenly collapsed. Two labourers died on the spot and the other seriously injured died en route to the hospital.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Chamarajanagar
quarry
India News

What's Brewing

Brutal winter storm kills dozens in US: See Pics

Brutal winter storm kills dozens in US: See Pics

Cricket '22: New rules, equal pay & India's performance

Cricket '22: New rules, equal pay & India's performance

Resolution on Belagavi border dispute today or tomorrow

Resolution on Belagavi border dispute today or tomorrow

In Buffalo, even the rescuers needed rescuing

In Buffalo, even the rescuers needed rescuing

Science Twitter needs a new home

Science Twitter needs a new home

 