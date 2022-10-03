Three members of family die in Karnataka wall collapse

Three members of a family, including a kid, died in their sleep after a wall of their house collapsed on them on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at Kurdi village in the Manvi taluk of the Raichur district.

The deceased are: Paramesh (45), Jayamma (40) and Bharat (3). The house wall that was weakened by days of incessant showers, collapsed in the early hours.

The police personnel, with the help of the locals, recovered the bodies from the debris.

Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal visited the village and assured the family members of the deceased of Rs 5 lakh compensation and necessary aid to reconstruct the house.