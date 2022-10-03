Three members of family die in K'taka wall collapse

Three members of family die in Karnataka wall collapse

The police personnel, with the help of the locals, recovered the bodies from the debris

DHNS
DHNS, Manvi,
  • Oct 03 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 04:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Three members of a family, including a kid, died in their sleep after a wall of their house collapsed on them on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at Kurdi village in the Manvi taluk of the Raichur district.

The deceased are: Paramesh (45), Jayamma (40) and Bharat (3). The house wall that was weakened by days of incessant showers, collapsed in the early hours.

The police personnel, with the help of the locals, recovered the bodies from the debris.

Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal visited the village and assured the family members of the deceased of Rs 5 lakh compensation and necessary aid to reconstruct the house.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
rains
Rainfall
Karnataka News
Raichur

What's Brewing

Digital health IDs in K'taka: Privacy concerns remain

Digital health IDs in K'taka: Privacy concerns remain

Secondhand apparel fly off Insta thrift store shelves

Secondhand apparel fly off Insta thrift store shelves

IISc-ICMR to collate Indian disease data

IISc-ICMR to collate Indian disease data

Delhi govt schools to have a 'Happiness Curriculum'

Delhi govt schools to have a 'Happiness Curriculum'

‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ to help EC raise awareness among voters

‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ to help EC raise awareness among voters

IAF's prowess gets boost with 'Prachand' LCHs

IAF's prowess gets boost with 'Prachand' LCHs

Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali

Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse

UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

 