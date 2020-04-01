Three more positive coronavirus cases in Mysuru; tally reaches 17

With three more people testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the number of cases has increased to 17. Of the cases, 14 are employees of Jubilant Generics, a pharmaceuticals company in Nanjangud, where several cases were reported.

A media bulletin, released by the government on Wednesday, states that three cases (P103, P104, P105) were identified on Wednesday. While P103 and P104 are employees of a pharmaceutical company like P52, who tested positive a few days back, P105 is contact of P103.

While P103 (37) and P104 (27) are residents of Nanjangud, the third case, P105 (33), is contact of P103 and a resident of Bengaluru. All the three are male patients and are isolated in a hospital in Mysuru.

It has to be recalled that the first case here was confirmed on March 21. He is a man in his mid-30s and a resident of the city who had travelled from Dubai to Bengaluru via Goa. He went to KR Hospital and got himself admitted on March 20.

The second case was confirmed on March 23. It is a man in his mid-40s from Kerala, who had come from Dubai. He arrived at KIA from Dubai on March 22 and took a taxi to Mysuru. He too admitted himself for treatment at the KR Hospital.

The third case was confirmed on March 26, a 35-year-old man, a resident of Mysuru city, who had no travel history. He is an employee of Nanjangud-based Jubilant Life Sciences.

Five people from the same company were tested positive on March 28. While four of them are residents of Nanjangud town, one is a resident of Mysuru city. On March 30, four more cases were confirmed and they belonged to the same company.

While the first three patients are housed at the Isolation Ward of KR Hospital, the remaining are being treated at the designated Covid Hospital, the new District Hospital on KRS Road.