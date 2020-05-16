Three more test coronavirus positive in Hassan

3 more test coronavirus positive in Hassan

Ranjith Kandya
  May 16 2020, 13:08 ist
Three more fresh positive cases of COVID-19 has been reported from Hassan on Saturday. The total positive cases rose to 19 in Hassan.

A man, native of Mandya district tested positive and isolated at a hospital in Bengaluru.

All three patients of Hassan have a travel history to Mumbai. The patient isolated at Bengaluru has travelled to Kolar district.

All the patients are isolated at a designated hospitals. 

 

