Three more test coronavirus positive in Hassan

Three more fresh positive cases of COVID-19 has been reported from Hassan on Saturday. The total positive cases rose to 19 in Hassan.
A man, native of Mandya district tested positive and isolated at a hospital in Bengaluru.
All three patients of Hassan have a travel history to Mumbai. The patient isolated at Bengaluru has travelled to Kolar district.
All the patients are isolated at a designated hospitals.
