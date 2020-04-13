Three more test positive for coronavirus in Mandya

While the Mysuru district did not register any new COVID-19 cases till noon on Monday, Malavalli, in Mandya district, has registered three new cases, including an 8-year-old girl.

With this, Mandya district has a total number of eight active cases.

Patient 237 is a 60-year-old woman of Malavalli, mother of P179. Patient 238 is an eight-year-old girl, daughter of P179. Patient 239, an 18-year-old male, is the nephew of P179. All are being treated at the designated COVID-19 hospital in Mandya.

P179, a 35-year-old man, was in contact with the Tablighi Jamaat members and residents of Delhi.