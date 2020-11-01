Three of a family attacked by woman; succumbs to injuries

3 of a family attacked by woman; succumbs to injuries

DHNS
DHNS, K R Pet (Mandya dist),
  • Nov 01 2020, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 23:13 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

An old couple, attacked by their daughter-in-law over a family dispute a fortnight ago, succumbed to injuries, on Sunday.

The deceased are Venkategowda (70) and his wife Kalamma (60), residents of Hemmadahalli, in K R Pet taluk, Mandya district. The accused is their daughter in law Nagamani.

According to police, Nagamandi had attacked her husband Nagaraju (50) and her in-laws with lethal weapons, while they were asleep, a fortnight ago. The accused Nagamani has been arrested.

Nagaraju, who was under treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru, died last week. The old couple also failed to respond to the treatment and died on Sunday.  Nagamani and Nagaraju couple have two sons.

K R Pet
Mandya
Karnataka

