Three of a family attacked by woman; succumbs to injuries

An old couple, attacked by their daughter-in-law over a family dispute a fortnight ago, succumbed to injuries, on Sunday.

The deceased are Venkategowda (70) and his wife Kalamma (60), residents of Hemmadahalli, in K R Pet taluk, Mandya district. The accused is their daughter in law Nagamani.

According to police, Nagamandi had attacked her husband Nagaraju (50) and her in-laws with lethal weapons, while they were asleep, a fortnight ago. The accused Nagamani has been arrested.

Nagaraju, who was under treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru, died last week. The old couple also failed to respond to the treatment and died on Sunday. Nagamani and Nagaraju couple have two sons.