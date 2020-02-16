Three of a family die in accident in Bhadravathi

Three of a family were killed in a head-on-collission between a bike and a private bus at Moodalavitalapura village near Hollehonnur in Bhadravathi taluk on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Veeresh(46), his wife Asha (36), and their son Hemanth (7), residents of Hanumantapura village.

The incident took place when the bus was heading towards Channagiri ferrying passengers on a casual contract. The trio were heading towards Holehonnur in a bike. Holehonnur police registered a case.