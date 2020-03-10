Three of a Koppal family killed in accident

  • Mar 10 2020, 08:15am ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2020, 08:15am ist
Three members of a family from Koppal died after the car they were travelling in toppled near Lakkundi in the district on Monday.

Deceased are: Vishwa Hindu Parishad Koppal district president Shivakumar Hakkapakki’s wife Yashodha Hakkapakki (45), their one-and-a-half-years-old son Arya, and his mother-in-law Pramila Maski.

While Hakkapakki’s daughter Adya escaped with minor injuries, his father-in-law sustained grievous injuries in the accident and has been admitted to a hospital in Gadag. The accident occurred when the victims were returning home after fulfilling their vows to Ramalinga Holi Kamanna in Navalgund town of Dharwad district.

