Three of Ballari family die in bike-tipper collision

A couple and their five-year-old son were killed on the spot, while their three-year-old daughter sustained grievous injuries after a speeding tipper rammed into their bike from behind on the Cowl Bazaar flyover on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Veeresh (35), his wife Anjali (30) and their son Dinesh (5). Veeresh was working as a teacher at Morarji Desai residential school at Chellagurki. The couple's daughter Aadya has been admitted to VIMs.

The accident occurred when the family was going to their house near Gafoor Tower in the city. Police blamed negligent driving by tipper driver for the accident. They have taken the driver into their custody.