Three of family from TN killed in road mishap in Ch’nagar

Three persons of a same family, from Tamil Nadu, were killed on the spot while 13 others sustained serious injuries, when the Tempo Traveller vehicle, which they were travelling in, overturned into the roadside ditch near Suvarnavathi dam on national highway 209 in Chamarajanagar on the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred around 4.30 am. According to the police, the driver lost control over the vehicle, causing the mishap.

The deceased are Subbaraya Chettiar (75), his wife Amaravathi (65) and their daughter Kokila (45) from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu. While one injured has been shifted to a hospital in Mysuru, all others are being treated at Chamarajanagar district hospital.

According to sources, the passengers belonged to the same locality in Tiruppur, and were on their way to Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, via Chamarajanagar, for offering a special puja.

The tempo overturned at a curve near Gundibore near Suvarnavathi Dam. Superintendent of Police Divya Sara Thomas visited the spot, along with Additional SP Anitha B Haddannavar and DySP Priyadarshini Sanakoppa.