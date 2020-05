A total of three people including a minor girl tested positive for novel coronavirus in Karnataka's Bidar district on Friday.

A 14-year-old girl (P-990) contracted the COVID-19 virus from P-936, a 40-year-old woman (P-991), who was tested positive after she came in contact with P-937.

The test results of a 24-year-old youth (P-999) came back positive. He caught the virus while roaming in containment zone in the old city.