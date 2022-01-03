Three school students from Vijayanagara district positive for Omicron

Three students of a government high school in Hagaribommanahalli tested positive for Omicron variant of Covid-19, Taluk Health Officer Dr Shivaraj said.

The school has declared a five-day holiday and the throat and nasal swabs of the students who came in contact with the infected children have been taken for the test, he added.

All students of the school were subjected to an RT-PCR test on December 31.

