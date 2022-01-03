3 students positive for Omicron in Vijayanagara dist

Three school students from Vijayanagara district positive for Omicron

DHNS
DHNS, Hagaribommanahalli (Vijayanagara dist),
  • Jan 03 2022, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 17:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Three students of a government high school in Hagaribommanahalli tested positive for Omicron variant of Covid-19, Taluk Health Officer Dr Shivaraj said.

The school has declared a five-day holiday and the throat and nasal swabs of the students who came in contact with the infected children have been taken for the test, he added.

All students of the school were subjected to an RT-PCR test on December 31.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Hagaribommanahalli
Omicron

Related videos

What's Brewing

A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles

A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

 