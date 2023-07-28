Three students get conditional bail in Udupi washroom video case

The First Additional Civil Judge and JMFC court in Udupi has granted conditional bail to three students of a para medical college who are facing charges of recording video of another female student in a college washroom.
The students have been booked by Malpe police under sections 509, 204, 175, 34 of IPC and 66(E) of the IT Act.
Three students surrendered before the First Additional Civil Judge and JMFC court in Udupi on Friday.
Judge Shyam Prakash granted bail to three students.
The bail conditions included submitting a bond worth Rs 20,000, cooperating with the investigating police, and attending the court on a regular basis and not to threaten the victim and the witnesses among others.
