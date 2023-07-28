Udupi washroom video: 3 students get conditional bail

Three students get conditional bail in Udupi washroom video case

The bail conditions included submitting a bond worth Rs 20,000, cooperating with the investigating police, and attending the court on a regular basis.

Manjushree G Naik
Manjushree G Naik, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jul 28 2023, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 16:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The First Additional Civil Judge and JMFC court in Udupi has granted conditional bail to three students of a para medical college who are facing charges of recording video of another female student in a college washroom.

Also Read — Three girl students suspended in Udupi over placement of mobile camera in bathroom

The students have been booked by Malpe police under sections 509, 204, 175, 34 of IPC and 66(E) of the IT Act.

Three students surrendered before the First Additional Civil Judge and JMFC court in Udupi on Friday.

Judge Shyam Prakash granted bail to three students.

The bail conditions included submitting a bond worth Rs 20,000, cooperating with the investigating police, and attending the court on a regular basis and not to threaten the victim and the witnesses among others.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Udupi
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

 