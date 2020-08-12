Three youths among 11 succumb to Covid-19

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 12 2020, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 21:56 ist

Three persons below 24 years succumbed to Covid-19 infection in the district on Wednesday. The district recorded 11 deaths and 544 fresh cases.

While two are 23-year-old youths, one is 18-year-old. Another 45-year-old woman died of infection. All the 11 deceased were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

The district witnessed 668 discharges and 544 fresh cases on Wednesday. With this, the district has a total of 3,424 active cases. While total positive cases are 8,467, 4,781 persons recovered and discharged so far.

