Throat swab of primary health care doctor in Chikkamagaluru tests COVID-19 negative

Throat swab of Mudigere PHC doctor tests COVID-19 -ve

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • May 23 2020, 14:41 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 14:41 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Getty Images)

The throat swab sample of a PHC doctor in Mudigere tested negative for COVID-19. It was wrongly tested positive for COVID-19 on May 19, clarified DC Dr Bagadi Gautham. 

The doctor's throat swab was tested again in Shivamogga and Hassan labs where it has tested negative. He will be discharged from hospital, said the DC.

All the 28 contacts of the doctor too tested negative. 

A total of 485 primary contacts and 961 secondary contacts of the doctor were quarantined after the throat swab of the doctor was tested positive. All the contacts who have been quarantined will be sent back home from quarantine centres, added DC.

Chikkamagaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

