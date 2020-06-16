Swab of Chikkamagaluru student sent for testing again

Throat swab sample of Chikkamagaluru SSLC student sent for testing again

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS ,
  • Jun 16 2020, 17:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 17:40 ist

The throat swab sample of an SSLC student (P 6120) from K Dasarahalli in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru has been sent for coronavirus testing once again, said District-in-Charge Minister C T Ravi.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The boy tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The Minister said “the swab samples of all 55 primary contacts of P 6120 have tested negative. The boy’s sample, tested using the TrueNAT machine at the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru, has come negative. The samples have been sent once again for testing,” he added.

The report is awaited. Earlier, a doctor from Mudigere and a pregnant woman from Tarikere who tested positive for COVID-19, tested negative after testing the swab samples once again.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Chikkamangaluru

What's Brewing

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

 