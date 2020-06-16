Throat swab sample of Chikkamagaluru SSLC student sent for testing again

The throat swab sample of an SSLC student (P 6120) from K Dasarahalli in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru has been sent for coronavirus testing once again, said District-in-Charge Minister C T Ravi.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The boy tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The Minister said “the swab samples of all 55 primary contacts of P 6120 have tested negative. The boy’s sample, tested using the TrueNAT machine at the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru, has come negative. The samples have been sent once again for testing,” he added.

The report is awaited. Earlier, a doctor from Mudigere and a pregnant woman from Tarikere who tested positive for COVID-19, tested negative after testing the swab samples once again.