Thundershowers lash parts of north Karnataka; student killed in lightning strike

Several parts of Mumbai-Karnataka (Kittur Karnataka) region, including Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities and Haveri district experienced showers, accompanied by thunder and lightning, on Thursday evening.

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a lightning strike at Chandapur in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district. Malatesh Jettappanavar, an SSLC student, was struck by lightning when he was trying to cover a soyabean haystack with tarpaulin at his agriculture field after skies opened up. The Shiggaon police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Sharp showers and strong winds wreaked havoc at Mantrodi village in Savanur taluk of the district. More than 70 houses were damaged and over 50 trees and several electric poles were uprooted in the gusty winds that swept the village in the evening. At least five people have been injured in the housing collapse and tree fall incidents in the village.

A gruel centre has been opened at the government higher primary school in the village for the rain-affected.

Parts of Uttara Kannada and Belagavi districts continued to receive evening showers. Mundgod town and several rural areas in the taluk witnessed thunderstorms. A few places in the taluk received hailstorms. Moderate rain, coupled with thunder activity, lashed Karwar city and surrounding areas in the evening.

Evening showers in the last few days have brought some relief from soaring temperatures to Hubballi-Dharwad. Sharp showers lashed the twin cities for over half-an-hour. The motorists, bikers in particular, had a tough time negotiating the waterlogged roads.

A full-grown tree fell on the premises of a government high school at Choranuru in Sandur taluk, Ballari district, following a spell of rain and high intensity winds.

The first rain of the season brought smiles to the faces of the farmers in Kestur and surrounding areas in Yelandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Karnataka districts continued to boil, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, Kalaburagi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: