Thunderstorm in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 23 2020, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 21:27 ist
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

Rain, accompanied by a thunderstorm, lashed major parts of Kodagu on Thursday.

Madikeri received heavy rain in the evening. Rain also lashed Chettalli, Kattalekady, Bhootanakadu, Maragodu, Suntikoppa, Napoklu and Moornadu.

The showers have brought down the mercury levels down. Coffee planters are happy as the rain will their crop. 

