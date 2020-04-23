Thunderstorm in Kodagu

Rain, accompanied by a thunderstorm, lashed major parts of Kodagu on Thursday.
Madikeri received heavy rain in the evening. Rain also lashed Chettalli, Kattalekady, Bhootanakadu, Maragodu, Suntikoppa, Napoklu and Moornadu.
The showers have brought down the mercury levels down. Coffee planters are happy as the rain will their crop.
