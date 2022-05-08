Thunderstorm uproots trees, snaps power lines in north Karntaka districts, old Mysuru region

Heavy rain, coupled with thunder, lightning and gusty winds, have uprooted hundreds of trees, snapped power lines and damaged crops at several places in north Karnataka and Chamarajanagar district in the last 24 hours.

A 19-year-old shepherd was struck dead by lightning at Devaraddihalli in Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district. The incident occurred when Yeshwant, a native of Devareddihalli, was returning home with his livestock.

Several electricity poles were uprooted hitting the power supply in Nayakanahatti and Talaku hoblis. A hailstorm damaged banana plantations in Hiriyur taluk. Roof sheets of several houses were blown away in high-intensity winds in parts of the Chitradurga and Davangere districts.

A portion of a house and a car parked under a tree were severely damaged after a tree came crashing down due to gusty winds in Alnavar town in the Dharwad district. Several houses were damaged in the storm that lashed Hulikeri and Kadabagatti villages near Alnavar on Sunday evening.

Hosapete town and parts of Vijayanagara district experienced heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds in the evening. The power supply was affected in several villages of Huvinahadagali taluk after several electricity poles were uprooted.

Passengers of a KSRTC bus had a close shave after a neem tree fell on it at Virupapur village in Mundargi taluk, Gadag district. Tree fall incidents were reported from several residential areas in Mundargi town.

Heavy rain with strong winds lashed parts of the old Mysuru region, including Chamarajanagar, on late Saturday night. The Saturday night storm plunged Chamarajanagar town into darkness. Showers and strong winds have caused havoc on banana plantations in several villages of the taluk. Hailstorm pounded Biligirirangana Betta in Yelandur taluk for over one-and-a-half hours. Venkataiahna Chatra GP in Chamarajanagar taluk has received 13.3 cm of rain while Nagavalli recorded 7 cm, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre. Mysuru city and surrounding areas received moderate rain.

Parts of Tumakuru district also experienced thundershowers on Sunday evening