Tiger dies of injuries in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

A five-year-old male tiger died of injuries in Suttanahalli, under Gundre range, Hediyala sub-division, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, on Friday.

Upon spotting a tiger with injuries, during a patrol on Thursday, the employees of Gundre range alerted the Special Tiger Protection squad.

The tiger had suffered injuries on its left limb and eyes, in a fight with another tiger, officials said.

The squad resorted to rescue the injured tiger, by placing a cage. As the tiger could not be trapped, they decided to use tranquilisers to capture the wild cat.

Veterinarian Dr Wasim Mirza darted the tiger on Friday and captured it. It was provided first aid and was being shifted to Bannerghatta Zoo for further treatment when it succumbed to the injuries en route, said Bandipur Tiger Project Director S R Natesh, in a press release.

The tiger was captured on a camera trap at Antharasanthe wildlife division in 2020.

Wildlife warden Krithika Alanahalli, Assistant Conservator of Forest M S Ravikumar and Range Forest Officer Shashidhar were present.